There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

In the latest session, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) closed at $293.45 up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $287.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594760 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $293.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $290.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $378 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Gangestad Nicholas C sold 1,975 shares for $294.25 per share. The transaction valued at 581,142 led to the insider holds 7,757 shares of the business.

Woods Isaac sold 100 shares of ROK for $29,433 on Feb 27. The Vice President and Treasurer now owns 452 shares after completing the transaction at $294.33 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, House Rebecca W, who serves as the SVP, CLO and Secretary of the company, sold 3,178 shares for $287.80 each. As a result, the insider received 914,644 and left with 6,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $309.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 252.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROK has traded an average of 706.28K shares per day and 637.4k over the past ten days. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ROK is 4.72, from 4.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 48.90% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.73 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.03, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $12.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $13.19 and $11.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27B, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.39B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.