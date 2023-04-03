There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding FinVolution Group (FINV)

The closing price of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) was $4.17 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848705 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FINV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.08 from $5.68 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7526.

Shares Statistics:

FINV traded an average of 897.58K shares per day over the past three months and 843.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.73M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, FINV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, FinVolution Group’s year-ago sales were $340.14M, an estimated increase of 315.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.