There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

The closing price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) was $37.27 for the day, up 3.47% from the previous closing price of $36.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120653 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On March 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $57.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 01, 2023, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares for $38.48 per share. The transaction valued at 89,659 led to the insider holds 17,629 shares of the business.

LEONARD JOHN M sold 6,673 shares of NTLA for $248,302 on Jan 04. The President and CEO now owns 766,825 shares after completing the transaction at $37.21 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Lebwohl David, who serves as the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,574 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 95,779 and left with 25,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $77.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.63.

Shares Statistics:

NTLA traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 969.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 6.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.83 and a low estimate of -$1.7, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.41, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.55 and -$6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.14. EPS for the following year is -$5.95, with 27 analysts recommending between -$5.09 and -$7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.05M, up 57.20% from the average estimate.