There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

The closing price of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) was $1.66 for the day, up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142486 shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.70 and its Current Ratio is at 50.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 43,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 83,962 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 47,000 shares of NUVB for $93,187 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, FALBERG KATHRYN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 84,959 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,599 and bolstered with 160,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $6.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3793.

Shares Statistics:

NUVB traded an average of 634.66K shares per day over the past three months and 698.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.22M. Insiders hold about 26.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 4.73M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.72.