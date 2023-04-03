This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

As of close of business last night, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.02, up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $23.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786850 shares were traded. PPBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $41 previously.

On January 25, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Scott Sherri V. sold 600 shares for $31.35 per share. The transaction valued at 18,810 led to the insider holds 11,856 shares of the business.

WILCOX EDWARD EARL sold 19,000 shares of PPBI for $634,220 on Feb 10. The President & COO now owns 153,782 shares after completing the transaction at $33.38 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, GARDNER STEVEN R, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 102,638 shares for $31.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,239,255 and left with 368,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $37.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPBI traded 572.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 718.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.16, PPBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $180.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.79M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.84M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.72M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $781.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.11M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.81M and the low estimate is $724.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.