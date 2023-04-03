This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

In the latest session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) closed at $18.19 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $18.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3384530 shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.08.

For a deeper understanding of Stellantis N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.57.

For the past three months, STLA has traded an average of 5.49M shares per day and 4.07M over the past ten days. A total of 3.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.16B. Insiders hold about 24.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.91% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.07M with a Short Ratio of 22.07M, compared to 16.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

