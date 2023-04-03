This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

As of close of business last night, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.42, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $14.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039550 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $13.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 97,166 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,025,611 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 465.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERV traded 702.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 670.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Shares short for VERV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.79M with a Short Ratio of 13.70M, compared to 10.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.77% and a Short% of Float of 38.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.96 and -$3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.07, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.73.