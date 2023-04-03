This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Waste Management Inc. (WM)

In the latest session, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) closed at $163.17 up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $161.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3115526 shares were traded. WM stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Waste Management Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 187.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $165.

On January 06, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2023, with a $183 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Nagy Leslie K sold 800 shares for $151.11 per share. The transaction valued at 120,888 led to the insider holds 5,210 shares of the business.

Nagy Leslie K sold 60 shares of WM for $9,204 on Feb 21. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,010 shares after completing the transaction at $153.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Carrasco Rafael, who serves as the SVP Operations of the company, sold 55 shares for $153.80 each. As a result, the insider received 8,459 and left with 12,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $175.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WM has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1.93M over the past ten days. A total of 409.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 3.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WM is 2.80, from 2.21 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.04 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.95B to a low estimate of $4.77B. As of the current estimate, Waste Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.66B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.24B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.17B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.7B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.29B and the low estimate is $21.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.