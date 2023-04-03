Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

The closing price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) was $21.66 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $21.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997997 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RVMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On October 21, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,230 shares for $21.78 per share. The transaction valued at 26,789 led to the insider holds 326,369 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 1,230 shares of RVMD for $26,789 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 100,062 shares after completing the transaction at $21.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wang Xiaolin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 714 shares for $21.78 each. As a result, the insider received 15,551 and left with 58,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.37.

Shares Statistics:

RVMD traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.54% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 9.63M, compared to 8.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.14 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.61, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.26 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, down -5.30% from the average estimate.