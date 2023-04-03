Update from CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) was $1.35 for the day, down -15.62% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543881 shares were traded. CURI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CURI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURI has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6169, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5660.

Shares Statistics:

CURI traded an average of 113.17K shares per day over the past three months and 130.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.07M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CURI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.33M to a low estimate of $20.1M. As of the current estimate, CuriosityStream Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.63M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.34M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.04M, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.29M and the low estimate is $114.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.