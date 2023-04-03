Update from DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): A steady trajectory

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed the day trading at $39.28 up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $38.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781811 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XRAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Staehler Cord Friedrich sold 4,000 shares for $39.33 per share. The transaction valued at 157,320 led to the insider holds 97,693 shares of the business.

LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares of XRAY for $188,700 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share. On May 03, another insider, BRANDT ERIC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,900 shares for $39.71 each. As a result, the insider received 273,999 and left with 35,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $49.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XRAY traded about 2.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XRAY traded about 1.77M shares per day. A total of 215.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Shares short for XRAY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.70M, compared to 11.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Dividends & Splits

XRAY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $940.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $964M to a low estimate of $925.46M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $906.91M, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $985.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $870.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.