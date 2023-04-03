Update from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) was $6.27 for the day, up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957568 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

On July 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Posze James L Jr bought 5,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 37,754 led to the insider holds 121,888 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

RYAM traded an average of 814.17K shares per day over the past three months and 596.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 1.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $459.32M to a low estimate of $413.4M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $374M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.