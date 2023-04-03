Update from The Walt Disney Company (DIS): A steady trajectory

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed the day trading at $100.13 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $98.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8845649 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1906.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $125 to $115.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares for $95.21 per share. The transaction valued at 108,444 led to the insider holds 30,283 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares of DIS for $117,818 on Feb 21. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 30,908 shares after completing the transaction at $103.44 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, WOODFORD BRENT, who serves as the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of the company, sold 1,139 shares for $105.71 each. As a result, the insider received 120,408 and left with 32,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $140.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DIS traded about 10.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DIS traded about 7.72M shares per day. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.96M with a Short Ratio of 17.81M, compared to 20.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $21.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.5B to a low estimate of $20.93B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $20.27B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.95B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.34B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.75B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.72B and the low estimate is $90.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.