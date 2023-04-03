What shareholders can do to beat the market with Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) stock

In the latest session, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) closed at $42.37 up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $41.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2680966 shares were traded. HWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Marchuk Neil Edward sold 57,000 shares for $43.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,576 led to the insider holds 286,751 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 4,627 shares of HWM for $195,078 on Feb 23. The Vice President and Controller now owns 20,542 shares after completing the transaction at $42.16 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Giacobbe Ken, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,298,435 and left with 382,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $44.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HWM has traded an average of 3.04M shares per day and 3.31M over the past ten days. A total of 413.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.92M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 5.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HWM is 0.16, from 0.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.90% for HWM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1334:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $6.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.