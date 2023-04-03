What shareholders can do to beat the market with Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) stock

In the latest session, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed at $37.41 up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $36.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796178 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Cummings Don W sold 1,271 shares for $36.75 per share. The transaction valued at 46,709 led to the insider holds 41,186 shares of the business.

Ganguly Devkumar Dilip sold 13,500 shares of JXN for $493,695 on Mar 15. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 124,412 shares after completing the transaction at $36.57 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummings Don W, who serves as the SVP, Controller and CAO of the company, sold 2,660 shares for $35.29 each. As a result, the insider received 93,871 and left with 25,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JXN has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 890.71k over the past ten days. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.20M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.02 and a low estimate of $4, while EPS last year was $7.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.21, with high estimates of $4.48 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.63 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.76. EPS for the following year is $17.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $18.35 and $16.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.85B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.