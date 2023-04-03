What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) stock

As of close of business last night, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.62, up 3.12% from its previous closing price of $4.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754267 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $8 from $15 previously.

On June 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 18, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2891.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STRO traded 509.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 458.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.76, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$4.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $14.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.3M to a low estimate of $4.9M. As of the current estimate, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.65M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.72M, an increase of 149.60% over than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.88M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.24M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.