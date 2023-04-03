Which analyst expects CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, CVB Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $16.68, up 1.83% from its previous closing price of $16.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1515150 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2021, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVBF traded 985.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, CVBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $134.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137M to a low estimate of $132M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $112.84M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.32M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.51M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.1M and the low estimate is $555.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.