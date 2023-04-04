A correction may be in store for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) shares?

As of close of business last night, Commercial Metals Company’s stock clocked out at $48.42, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $48.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028953 shares were traded. CMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Barbara sold 150,000 shares for $48.11 per share. The transaction valued at 7,216,633 led to the insider holds 227,651 shares of the business.

Smith Barbara sold 19,500 shares of CMC for $966,030 on Dec 02. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 483,785 shares after completing the transaction at $49.54 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Smith Barbara, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $49.48 each. As a result, the insider received 272,140 and left with 503,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMC has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMC traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.87M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, CMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for CMC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Commercial Metals Company’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.