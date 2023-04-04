A correction may be in store for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Playtika Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $11.14, down -1.07% from its previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280161 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on December 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Chau On sold 200,000 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,187,720 led to the insider holds 81,110,506 shares of the business.

Chau On sold 500,000 shares of PLTK for $5,246,000 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 81,310,506 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Gross Dana Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,262 shares for $8.58 each. As a result, the insider received 130,948 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $20.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLTK traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 367.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 4.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $627.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.35M to a low estimate of $620.53M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $649M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.4M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $671.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.