A correction may be in store for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) shares?

As of close of business last night, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.18, up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1676073 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SILV’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SILV traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.03M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.86M with a Short Ratio of 11.54M, compared to 5.48M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.34M and the low estimate is $161.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 873.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.