A correction may be in store for Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares?

In the latest session, Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) closed at $42.66 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $43.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4425147 shares were traded. VTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ventas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 142.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $48 from $63 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $46.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when CAFARO DEBRA A sold 32,932 shares for $52.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,736,834 led to the insider holds 863,555 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 548 shares of VTR for $28,501 on Feb 01. The Chairman and CEO now owns 870,851 shares after completing the transaction at $52.01 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $56.43 each. As a result, the insider received 981,929 and left with 767,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $63.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTR has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 399.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.86M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 9.51M, compared to 9.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VTR is 1.80, from 2.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.13B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.93B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.