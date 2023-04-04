A glimpse at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) closed at $2.55 up 13.33% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066213 shares were traded. CKPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On January 20, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 20, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Oliviero James F III sold 5,483 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 27,415 led to the insider holds 144,090 shares of the business.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT sold 3,591 shares of CKPT for $17,955 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,374 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Oliviero James F III, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, sold 5,548 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider received 25,798 and left with 134,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 353.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has reached a high of $18.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1873.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CKPT has traded an average of 270.60K shares per day and 634.85k over the past ten days. A total of 9.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.75M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CKPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 276.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 331.74k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$2.6, while EPS last year was -$3.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.44 and -$7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.74. EPS for the following year is -$4.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$6.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CKPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268k, down -59.00% from the average estimate.