A glimpse at Clear Secure Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Clear Secure Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.73, down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $26.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633727 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YOU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 26, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Moshkani Kasra sold 1,000 shares for $26.03 per share. The transaction valued at 26,030 led to the insider holds 22,894 shares of the business.

Patterson Richard N. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of YOU for $135,650 on Mar 14. The CISO now owns 6,474 shares after completing the transaction at $27.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, BOYD JEFFERY H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,437,260 and left with 12,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YOU traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.37% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.12M with a Short Ratio of 13.20M, compared to 11.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 52.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $123.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $120.56M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.66M, an estimated increase of 53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.09M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.95M, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.1M and the low estimate is $543M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.