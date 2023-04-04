A glimpse at Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) closed at $21.49 down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $21.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937310 shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when French Tracy sold 51,367 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243,595 led to the insider holds 165,949 shares of the business.

Hickman James Pat sold 7,800 shares of HOMB for $198,900 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 116,100 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Hickman James Pat, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,900 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider received 277,950 and left with 123,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOMB has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 204.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.31M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 6.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOMB is 0.72, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $255.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $259.3M to a low estimate of $252.07M. As of the current estimate, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s year-ago sales were $161.82M, an estimated increase of 57.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.7M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $57.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.52M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.