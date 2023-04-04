A Stock You Should Be Looking At: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)

The price of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) closed at $5.96 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900008 shares were traded. USX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.94.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Pate Lisa M sold 300,000 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,787,370 led to the insider holds 2,013,914 shares of the business.

Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares of USX for $22,199 on May 31. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 41,278 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On May 26, another insider, Harwell Nathan H, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. of the company, sold 10,097 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider received 31,489 and left with 71,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USX has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USX traded on average about 729.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.29M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $499.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.7M to a low estimate of $489.4M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $517.19M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.69M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $501.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.