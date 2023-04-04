An average trading volume for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $17.85 in the prior trading day, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) closed at $17.82, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2309606 shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BXMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when NASSAU HENRY N bought 10,000 shares for $17.81 per share. The transaction valued at 178,067 led to the insider holds 127,348 shares of the business.

Nash Michael B. bought 50,000 shares of BXMT for $942,970 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 468,455 shares after completing the transaction at $18.86 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 1,011 shares for $21.14 each. As a result, the insider received 21,373 and left with 167,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $32.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 10.49M, compared to 8.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BXMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.48, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.36. The current Payout Ratio is 169.60% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $160.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.72M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.45M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.05M, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.5M and the low estimate is $609.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.