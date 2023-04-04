An average trading volume for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) closed at $17.02 in the last session, up 2.04% from day before closing price of $16.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618523 shares were traded. SOVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $17 previously.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On October 21, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 21, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Cretella Risa sold 14,420 shares for $16.50 per share. The transaction valued at 237,930 led to the insider holds 294,927 shares of the business.

LACHMAN TODD R sold 30,000 shares of SOVO for $480,000 on Mar 23. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 2,469,761 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Jensen Kirk A., who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 256,000 and left with 380,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOVO has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOVO traded on average about 326.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SOVO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $231.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.55M to a low estimate of $223.7M. As of the current estimate, Sovos Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.24M, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.05M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $852.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.19M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $920.69M and the low estimate is $849.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.