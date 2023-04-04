An investigation into KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $11.34 in the prior trading day, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) closed at $11.40, up 0.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560906 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 512.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 467.29M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.45M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1,350.00, compared to 0.76 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.