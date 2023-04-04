An investigation into R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s technical aspects

The price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $14.70 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $15.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1830752 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when RIVAS LEE bought 71,767 shares for $13.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,001 led to the insider holds 71,767 shares of the business.

TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP sold 15,000,000 shares of RCM for $306,375,000 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 164,754,055 shares after completing the transaction at $20.43 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SPARBY JOHN M., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,280 and left with 123,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCM traded on average about 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.73M with a Short Ratio of 18.18M, compared to 19.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $519.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $523.9M to a low estimate of $508.93M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $398.9M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $541.39M, an increase of 40.40% over than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.