An overall feel about Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed at $0.65 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133809 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7260 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6420.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lilium N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $5.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0041, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7641.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LILM has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 3.4M over the past ten days. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.03M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 8.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.