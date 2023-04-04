An overall feel about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.74, up 3.11% from its previous closing price of $57.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954677 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLLI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $49 from $52 previously.

On December 08, 2022, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $53.

On October 24, 2022, Gordon Haskett started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Gordon Haskett initiated its Buy rating on October 24, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares for $58.52 per share. The transaction valued at 175,560 led to the insider holds 610 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLLI traded 976.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.24M. Shares short for OLLI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 6.22M, compared to 6.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 15.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $541.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $544.9M to a low estimate of $534.6M. As of the current estimate, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $501.13M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.74M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $502.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.