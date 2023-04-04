Analysis of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) was $20.84 for the day, up 3.78% from the previous closing price of $20.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925332 shares were traded. VRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Rickard Kathleen A. sold 28,752 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 72,685 led to the insider holds 3,077,312 shares of the business.

ZACCARDELLI DAVID sold 432,928 shares of VRNA for $1,107,083 on Feb 01. The President and CEO now owns 17,342,872 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Hahn Mark W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 413,168 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,553 and left with 16,432,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3236.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.90.

Shares Statistics:

VRNA traded an average of 579.72K shares per day over the past three months and 449.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.51M. Insiders hold about 50.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.12.