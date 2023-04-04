Are analysts optimistic about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed the day trading at $8.37 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $8.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1935225 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Stonehouse Jon P sold 100,000 shares for $10.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,038,000 led to the insider holds 1,008,739 shares of the business.

Stonehouse Jon P sold 14,100 shares of BCRX for $153,690 on Dec 15. The President & CEO now owns 887,730 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Gayer Charles K, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,100 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 66,490 and left with 211,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCRX traded about 3.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCRX traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 186.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 26.68M with a Short Ratio of 30.81M, compared to 27.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.31% and a Short% of Float of 16.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $75.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.1M to a low estimate of $71.1M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.16M, an estimated increase of 60.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.19M, an increase of 50.60% less than the figure of $60.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.17M, up 70.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $348.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $382.8M and the low estimate is $294M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.