Are analysts optimistic about Fulton Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FULT) stock?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) closed the day trading at $13.67 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $13.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675413 shares were traded. FULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FULT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.50.

On April 21, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $20.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Mueller Meg R sold 9,952 shares for $15.71 per share. The transaction valued at 156,327 led to the insider holds 82,650 shares of the business.

Martin George K bought 2,910 shares of FULT for $49,921 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 8,870 shares after completing the transaction at $17.16 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, HODGES GEORGE W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,799 shares for $16.57 each. As a result, the insider received 112,653 and left with 14,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FULT traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FULT traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 167.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.99M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

FULT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 35.00% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $238.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284.2M to a low estimate of $224.69M. As of the current estimate, Fulton Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.31M, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.69M, an increase of 31.50% less than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.16M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $796.63M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $938.91M and the low estimate is $864.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.