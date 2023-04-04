Are Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Informatica Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.64, up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $16.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566406 shares were traded. INFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INFA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 18, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $15.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Ghai Jitesh sold 18,941 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 321,997 led to the insider holds 401,497 shares of the business.

Walia Amit sold 86,720 shares of INFA for $1,460,191 on Feb 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,693,105 shares after completing the transaction at $16.84 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Ghai Jitesh, who serves as the EVP & Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 46,427 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider received 861,360 and left with 431,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFA has reached a high of $23.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INFA traded 528.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 826.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INFA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 4.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.31M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.