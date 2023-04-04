Are The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) closed at $156.75 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $158.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1838246 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.70.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Clorox Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 140,630 led to the insider holds 600 shares of the business.

Reynolds Eric H sold 585 shares of CLX for $90,576 on May 09. The EVP – Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,289 shares after completing the transaction at $154.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $160.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLX has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 123.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 6.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLX is 4.72, from 4.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 132.70% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.97 and $5.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, The Clorox Company’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.