As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) offers stability

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed the day trading at $60.89 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $61.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654436 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares for $61.50 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 203,891 shares of the business.

TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares of PB for $62,900 on Mar 13. The Chairman now owns 202,891 shares after completing the transaction at $62.90 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Osmonov Asylbek, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $61.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,540 and bolstered with 15,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PB traded about 697.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PB traded about 830.84k shares per day. A total of 91.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

PB’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $288.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $295M to a low estimate of $283.7M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.79M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $322.67M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $334.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.