As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) offers stability

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed the day trading at $75.18 down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $75.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524131 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On April 07, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares for $80.72 per share. The transaction valued at 605,391 led to the insider holds 381,117 shares of the business.

Gordon Stephen sold 5,000 shares of TMDX for $397,550 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,789 shares after completing the transaction at $79.51 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Basile Edward M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $80.10 each. As a result, the insider received 280,350 and left with 14,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $83.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMDX traded about 435.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMDX traded about 327.65k shares per day. A total of 32.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $22.11M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.67M, an estimated increase of 152.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.37M, an increase of 78.70% less than the figure of $152.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.85M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.26M, up 184.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152.4M and the low estimate is $125M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.