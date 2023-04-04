As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, uniQure N.V. (QURE) offers stability

The closing price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) was $20.19 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $20.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616322 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QURE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Kapusta Matthew C sold 2,521 shares for $21.39 per share. The transaction valued at 53,924 led to the insider holds 468,743 shares of the business.

CALOZ PIERRE sold 990 shares of QURE for $21,117 on Mar 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 113,135 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KLEMT CHRISTIAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 986 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 21,061 and left with 134,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.98.

Shares Statistics:

QURE traded an average of 565.44K shares per day over the past three months and 519.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of -$1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.87 and -$4.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.27M, an increase of 5,049.00% over than the figure of -$61.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $524M, down -94.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.81M and the low estimate is $12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 536.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.