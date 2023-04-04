As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) offers stability

The closing price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) was $12.83 for the day, down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $13.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073461 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BLOOM BARRY A N, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 477,538 and left with 267,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.86.

Shares Statistics:

XHR traded an average of 744.83K shares per day over the past three months and 751.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.39M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, XHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.6M to a low estimate of $241.91M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.58M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.1M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.24M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $976.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.19M, up 60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $974.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.