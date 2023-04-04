Considering Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $21.51 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $21.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1732517 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $40.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAC traded on average about 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.87M. Insiders hold about 14.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.8M with a Short Ratio of 11.14M, compared to 10.25M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $0.2.