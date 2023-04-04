Considering M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $118.74 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $119.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1727917 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $155 from $178 previously.

Odeon Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $171.76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares for $156.40 per share. The transaction valued at 61,000 led to the insider holds 390 shares of the business.

Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of MTB for $377,100 on Sep 09. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 8,349 shares after completing the transaction at $188.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Todaro Michael J., who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $188.83 each. As a result, the insider received 198,270 and left with 3,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTB traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTB is 5.20, which was 4.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.14 and a low estimate of $3.81, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $4.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.3 and $16.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.92. EPS for the following year is $18.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $19.9 and $16.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 65.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $65.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.18B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.