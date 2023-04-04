Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $36.79 in the prior trading day, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) closed at $35.98, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1420219 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 78,777 shares of the business.

Pineiro Antonio bought 3,000 shares of PLAY for $127,632 on Jan 13. The SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc now owns 23,312 shares after completing the transaction at $42.54 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Zickefoose Ashley, who serves as the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, bought 3,600 shares for $41.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,684 and bolstered with 23,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $50.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Shares short for PLAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $532.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $561.41M to a low estimate of $472M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.1M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.18M, an increase of 39.70% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $593.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.