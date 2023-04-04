El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $9.59 in the prior trading day, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) closed at $9.35, down -2.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557614 shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 251.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 773.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.70M. Insiders hold about 30.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $115.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.12M to a low estimate of $111.31M. As of the current estimate, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.96M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.55M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $471.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $469.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.36M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.04M and the low estimate is $479.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.