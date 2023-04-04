Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) closed the day trading at $3.99 down -16.88% from the previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1944102 shares were traded. GRRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRRR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRRR has reached a high of $51.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.6036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0313.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRRR traded about 284.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRRR traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 72.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.99M. Insiders hold about 35.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRRR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 64.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 43.72k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.5M and the low estimate is $88.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.