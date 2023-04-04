How is Janus International Group Inc.’s (NYSE: JBI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $9.86 in the prior trading day, Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) closed at $9.66, down -2.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640441 shares were traded. JBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 26, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On December 09, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,900,000 shares for $9.31 per share. The transaction valued at 17,689,000 led to the insider holds 409,320 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 371.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 423.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.87M. Insiders hold about 7.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $260.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.5M to a low estimate of $256.69M. As of the current estimate, Janus International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $235.35M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.94M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $750.15M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.