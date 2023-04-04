How is Royalty Pharma plc’s (NASDAQ: RPRX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $36.03 in the prior trading day, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) closed at $35.88, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192470 shares were traded. RPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RPRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 317.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when RIGGS RORY B sold 130,024 shares for $36.26 per share. The transaction valued at 4,714,345 led to the insider holds 1,456,762 shares of the business.

Lloyd George W. sold 12,779 shares of RPRX for $473,165 on Mar 29. The EVP, Investments & CLO now owns 212,221 shares after completing the transaction at $37.03 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, RIGGS RORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,926 shares for $36.95 each. As a result, the insider received 366,766 and left with 1,586,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 326.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 442.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.64M, compared to 7.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RPRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.66, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.71 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.67. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $937.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $490.36M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $576M, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $634.8M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $634.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $634.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.