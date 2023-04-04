HZO (MarineMax Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) closed at $28.57 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $28.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560517 shares were traded. HZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HZO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $53 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Moore Clint sold 5,000 shares for $33.07 per share. The transaction valued at 165,350 led to the insider holds 20,500 shares of the business.

Cashman Charles A sold 10,000 shares of HZO for $349,200 on Feb 24. The EVP & Chief Revenue Officer now owns 35,499 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, White Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,579 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 174,344 and left with 17,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $45.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HZO traded on average about 520.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.06M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.54% and a Short% of Float of 16.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.93. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.26M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $713M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $669.49M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.