Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed the day trading at $15.50 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944741 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 30, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On February 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Macias William L. sold 537 shares for $18.24 per share. The transaction valued at 9,795 led to the insider holds 262,996 shares of the business.

Levine Mark S. sold 10,156 shares of IMVT for $187,988 on Jan 26. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 245,660 shares after completing the transaction at $18.51 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Butchko Julia G., who serves as the Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer of the company, sold 60,490 shares for $16.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,015,596 and left with 331,419 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMVT traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMVT traded about 851.24k shares per day. A total of 128.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 3.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$1.94.