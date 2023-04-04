In spite of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADMA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.32, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1587714 shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On November 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Grossman Adam S bought 14,983 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 42,851 led to the insider holds 2,203,708 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S bought 14,982 shares of ADMA for $42,849 on Dec 09. The President and CEO now owns 1,143,426 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, LENZ BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 6,993 shares for $2.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,000 and bolstered with 1,034,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9307.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADMA traded 2.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.84M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.92M, compared to 12.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $45.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.02M to a low estimate of $41.2M. As of the current estimate, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.38M, an estimated increase of 74.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.51M, an increase of 63.20% less than the figure of $74.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.94M, up 86.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.4M and the low estimate is $182.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.